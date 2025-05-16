Capricorn: Today is a fortunate day, offering you relief from any long-standing illness. An old friend may share valuable advice on boosting your business profits—if you follow it, luck will be on your side. Emotional risks you take now are likely to turn in your favor. It’s a good time to forgive small grievances in your love life and embrace harmony. Pay close attention to any tax or insurance matters that require your care. You can expect to share some of the best moments of your life with your spouse today, filled with joy and connection. Helping others or volunteering for a social cause may surprisingly boost your energy, like a revitalizing tonic.

✨ Remedy: Distribute chocolates, milk sweets, and toffees among girl children to invite happiness and harmony into your family.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4.20 pm to 5.20 pm.