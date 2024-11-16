Capricorn: Your hopes will flourish like a vibrant, fragrant flower in full bloom. Make sure to invest your resources wisely. Alongside focusing on your personal life, consider engaging in charitable activities—they can bring you inner peace, but ensure your personal relationships don't take a backseat. A delightful surprise awaits you if you check your love partner's recent social media updates. Your competitive spirit will help you excel in any challenge you take on today. Though life has been challenging lately, your spouse will make you feel as though you're in paradise. Remember, many sacrifice health for wealth, only to later spend wealth to regain health. Prioritize your well-being—shake off laziness and embrace an active lifestyle. Remedy: Donate red bangles and clothes to young girls to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.