Capricorn: Self-medication can lead to drug dependency, so it’s important to consult a doctor before taking any medication. Property deals are likely to go through, bringing significant profits. Spend time visiting friends who need your help. Your boyfriend or girlfriend may be upset today due to family issues—try to soothe them by having a calm conversation. If you’ve been waiting to speak with someone at work, today could be your chance. In your free time, you’ll enjoy walking outdoors and breathing in the fresh air, helping you stay mentally calm and centred throughout the day. However, your spouse may be too busy to spend time with you today. Remedy: Feed cows with wheat and jaggery to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.