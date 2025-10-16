Capricorn: Resilience and courage will sharpen your mind—use this confidence to manage any situation. You may receive money from unexpected sources, easing financial worries. Wedding prospects are positive for eligible Capricorns. Relationship friction may arise due to outside interference. Adapting new work techniques will impress observers. Travel will lay solid foundations for future benefits. Relatives or friends could bring tension to your marriage.​

Lukcy Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.