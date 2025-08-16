Capricorn: Keep stress and tension at bay to enjoy a truly pleasant day. Avoid making any financial decisions without the guidance of an experienced person, as impulsive steps could lead to loss. Your quick wit and lively nature will win you admiration at social gatherings. Today, love takes center stage—while everything else fades into the background, you and your partner will be completely absorbed in each other’s company. Be cautious, however, about revealing personal secrets to acquaintances, as not everyone may have the best intentions. Romance will be in the air, bringing the same joy and ecstasy that rain often symbolizes. After a long week, indulging yourself is well-deserved. The joy will multiply if you choose to celebrate with friends. Remedy: For better health, distribute white, fragrant sweets to poor and needy children, especially young girls.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.