Capricorn: Take it easy today—your body needs rest more than the road. If you're feeling low on energy, it’s best to avoid long journeys and give yourself time to recover. Good news on the family front: support from a brother or sister could bring unexpected benefits. And by bridging gaps or resolving differences with loved ones, you'll find your goals becoming much more achievable. Romance alert: Today might not be the best day for bold romantic gestures—they may not land the way you expect. Keep things light and thoughtful. At work, momentum builds! Your efforts will finally gain speed, thanks to strong support from both colleagues and higher-ups. You're not alone in the grind—your team’s got your back. Later in the day, you might feel the need to step away for some solo time. That’s totally okay. Taking a quiet moment for yourself can bring clarity—your thoughts may be racing, but they’re also guiding you toward what matters. Just a heads-up: if you're making plans, loop your spouse in first! Skipping the heads-up might stir up some unnecessary tension. Remedy for better health: Offer water to a Peepal tree and walk around it—especially on Saturdays. This sacred ritual is believed to bring strength, balance, and healing energy.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.