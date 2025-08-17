Capricorn: Channel your mind toward positive thinking as you face the daunting shadow of fear—otherwise, you risk becoming its silent victim. Financial gains from past investments are likely to come your way. Celebrate the evening with your family over a warm candlelight dinner to make the day truly memorable. In matters of love, avoid being overly submissive—maintain balance and self-respect. A possible salary increment may brighten your mood, giving you fresh energy. This is the right time to let go of old complaints and disappointments. With some free time at hand, you’ll be able to socialize and indulge in hobbies you truly enjoy. Married couples may share tender and intimate moments today, though minor health issues could call for attention. Remedy: Nurture white flowering plants at home to invite wellness and good health into your life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.