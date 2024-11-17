Capricorn: Your health will remain in excellent condition. However, financial gains may fall short of your expectations. The health of your parents will improve, and they will express their love and care for you. If you've been rude in your love life, take the opportunity to apologize and mend things. Workplace matters look positive, and your good mood will last throughout the day. Use your free time wisely—consider reconnecting with old friends. Be cautious with food and drinks today; overindulgence with your spouse might affect your health. Remedy: Use floor mats for sleeping to maintain good financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.