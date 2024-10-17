Capricorn: Your friends will be a great source of support and joy today. Financially, things are looking up as you recover delayed payments. Emotional moments may arise due to changes at home, but you’ll express your feelings well to those who matter most. Avoid sharing personal secrets or feelings with your beloved today—it’s not the right moment. Luck will favor you, as being at the right place at the right time brings unexpected gains. Be mindful of how you spend time online, as browsing on your phone can make hours slip away, leaving you with regrets. Your partner’s laziness might disrupt some of your plans, so try to stay patient. Remedy: Offer whole turmeric (साबुत हल्दी) into flowing water to remove obstacles from your love life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.