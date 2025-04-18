Capricorn: Lingering fears or anxiety might try to shake your peace today, but positive thinking and focusing on the brighter side will help you rise above it. Before stepping out, seek the blessings of your elders—it may bring unexpected support and good fortune. Opening up to your family can bring relief and clarity, but don’t let pride or ego stop you from sharing what truly matters. Bottling things up will only weigh you down—letting loved ones in could make all the difference. A refreshing outing or short trip might be on the horizon, offering a much-needed burst of energy and enthusiasm. You may even find yourself wanting to leave work early just to spend some relaxed, quality time with your family—maybe a movie night or a quiet walk in the park. Your spouse might take you on a sweet trip down memory lane, playfully reminding you of your younger, mischievous days. Don’t hold back your feelings—speaking from the heart deepens love and builds lasting understanding. Remedy: For a healthier, more harmonious life, set aside a portion of your meal and offer it to cows.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.