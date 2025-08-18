Capricorn: Your spouse’s health may cause some stress and anxiety today, so be attentive and caring. Financially, it is a day to invest wisely. Strengthening your bond with your partner will bring harmony, happiness, and prosperity at home. Reconnecting with old friends and reminiscing about cherished moments will also refresh your spirit. Your artistic and creative talents are likely to draw admiration and may even bring unexpected rewards. Efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will leave you satisfied with the results. Adding to the joy, your parents may bless your spouse with something special, further enriching your married life. Remedy: Share your meals with the needy or physically challenged to improve health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3.45 pm.