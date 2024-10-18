Capricorn: Maintaining your mental well-being is essential for spiritual growth. The mind serves as the gateway to life—everything, whether positive or negative, flows through it. A clear mind not only solves problems but also brings clarity and insight when you need it most. Today is favorable for real estate dealings and financial transactions. Expect an enjoyable evening with friends or relatives who might drop by for a visit. You may also receive recognition or rewards for your fairness and generosity in love. Take this opportunity to unwind with your closest friends, as the day offers ample time for meaningful connections. If you’ve been yearning for your spouse’s affection, today will bring the warmth and love you’ve been missing. You might also explore places where the chance to meet inspiring people is high, making your day even more memorable. Remedy: To ensure steady financial growth, treat Kinnars (eunuchs), who are governed by Mercury, with kindness and respect.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.