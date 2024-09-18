Capricorn: Holding onto negative feelings towards others will only create mental stress. Avoid such thoughts as they waste your energy and reduce your efficiency. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is advisable for long-term benefits. Your knowledge and sense of humour will win people over. Don’t let yourself be controlled in a romantic relationship. Be cautious and thoroughly review any business or legal documents before signing. Acting impulsively or jumping to conclusions could lead to a challenging day. You might experience some difficulties with family, but your spouse will provide comfort by the end of the day. Remedy: Improve your health by offering prasad made of jaggery and gram (chana).

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.