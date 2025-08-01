Capricorn: Your ongoing health issues may be affecting your overall happiness and the mood at home. Prioritize your well-being to restore positivity within the family. While financial concerns might occupy much of your day, there’s a good chance of seeing profits by evening. Take time to engage with your children—instill good values and help them understand their responsibilities. On the emotional front, your partner’s unpredictable behavior could leave you feeling unsettled. Consider making subtle changes to your appearance—it may boost your confidence and attract positive attention. However, don’t expect much support from your spouse in handling challenges today. Instead, confiding in a close friend or trusted relative could provide much-needed emotional relief. Remedy: For better health, place copper rivets on all four legs of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.