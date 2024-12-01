Capricorn: Start your day with yoga and meditation to maintain high energy levels throughout. However, the Moon's position may lead to unnecessary spending. If you’re looking to save and build wealth, consider discussing financial strategies with your spouse or parents. Avoid letting stubbornness disrupt family harmony; listening to your parents’ advice and showing obedience can help maintain peace. Brighten your surroundings and express affection by placing flowers at your window. Any additional knowledge or skills you gain today will give you a competitive advantage when interacting with peers. Your partner may feel upset because they simply want quality time with you—a desire you might unintentionally overlook. Be attentive to their feelings, as open communication can ease tensions. By evening, you’re likely to share a deeply fulfilling moment with your spouse. Remedy: Strengthen family bonds by chanting ॐ भ्रां भ्रीं भ्रौं सः राहवे नमः (Om Bhraam Bhreem Bhroum Sah Rahave Namaha) 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.