Capricorn: Fitness and weight loss efforts will show positive results today, helping you move closer to your health goals. However, be prepared for a visit from a creditor who may request repayment of a loan. While you might manage to settle the amount, it could strain your finances—so it’s wise to steer clear of borrowing unless absolutely necessary. Your partner will be a strong source of support and encouragement. Romantic moments are in the air—your relationship feels truly magical, so take the time to appreciate and nurture it. For those in business, exercise caution when discussing plans or proposals. Sharing too much information could lead to complications or even betrayal—keep sensitive matters private. The day also promises opportunities for travel, entertainment, and social connection, adding joy and variety to your routine. On the home front, your marriage is likely to enter a harmonious and joyful phase. Remedy: To attract financial growth, wrap a round piece of bronze in green cloth and keep it in your pocket or wallet.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.