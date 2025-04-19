Capricorn: Expectant mothers should be especially cautious while walking, as extra care can help avoid unnecessary strain or mishaps. Financially, today calls for vigilance—be mindful during transactions and double-check any documents before signing to prevent potential losses. Later in the day, a piece of unexpected good news could bring joy and brighten the mood of your entire household. In matters of the heart, your relationship is beginning to feel truly magical—take a moment to soak it all in. You might spend a good part of the day resting or napping, but by evening, you’ll likely reflect on the value of time and how to make the most of it. A warm, heartfelt hug from your spouse—long overdue—will bring deep comfort and connection. If you happen to pick up a musical instrument today, you’ll find it lifts your spirits and adds a beautiful rhythm to your day. Remedy: For excellent health and disease resistance, drink water stored in copper vessels—it’s a simple yet powerful wellness practice.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.