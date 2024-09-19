Capricorn: Today, you’ll face an important decision that may leave you feeling tense and anxious. A neighbor might approach you for a loan, but it's wise to verify their trustworthiness before lending money to avoid potential losses. Family responsibilities will demand your immediate attention, and neglecting them could lead to complications. Take a moment to reconnect with friends by reminiscing about the good times you’ve shared. Your business acumen and negotiation skills will bring you financial benefits. You may prefer solitude over socializing today and might spend your free time tidying up your home. By the end of the day, you’ll come to appreciate the beauty of your marriage like never before. Remedy: Use red carpets or bedsheets to enhance positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.