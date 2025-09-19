Capricorn: Your generous nature will turn out to be a blessing, helping you free yourself from vices such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, greed, ego, and jealousy. Married individuals may find themselves spending significantly on their children’s education today. It’s also a favorable day to dedicate some of your time to others. Your partner’s eyes will reveal something deeply special, reminding you that true emotions are felt more than spoken. Use your time wisely to achieve meaningful goals, but remember that flexibility and quality moments with family are equally important. The warmth and affection of your spouse will make you feel truly cherished, almost like royalty. Purposeful time spent on the internet may also bring deeper insights and broaden your perspective. Remedy: Feed and care for a brown or reddish-brown dog to attract greater financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.