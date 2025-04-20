Capricorn: Avoid getting too involved in your spouse’s personal matters today—it’s best to respect boundaries and focus on your own responsibilities. Too much interference may unintentionally lead to emotional dependency. Be extra careful when considering investment offers today; take time to review the details before committing. Resolving any differences with family members will help you move closer to your personal and collective goals. Love may strike unexpectedly, leaving little room to dodge Cupid’s arrow. A journey in pursuit of better career opportunities may bear fruit—but make sure to seek your parents' approval first to avoid future objections. Today calls for careful decisions—let your mind guide you more than your emotions. You might find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again, appreciating the depth of their presence in your life. Remedy: Maintain good health by donating boiled grams to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.