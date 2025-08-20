Capricorn: Outdoor activities may leave you tired and stressed today. On the brighter side, with the support of a close relative, you could see success in business, bringing financial gains. Children may test your patience, but handling them with love and care will ease the situation—remember, love attracts love. Romance is in the air, and you may find someone who makes your heart race with joy. At work, planning carefully will help you achieve satisfying results, even as tensions arise while solving office issues. Spending time with an elder could offer you valuable life lessons. Married life will feel especially blissful, reminding you of the joy of having a wonderful partner. Remedy: Get a Mangal (Mars) Yantra engraved on a gold ring and wear it to improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.