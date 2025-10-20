Capricorn: Spend some quality time with your children today—it will help melt away your stress and fill your heart with warmth. Their pure energy and boundless spirit have a healing power that can rejuvenate your mind and soul. Past investments made with care and vision are likely to yield rewarding results now. Your wit, wisdom, and cheerful nature will leave a lasting impression on those around you. You might also find yourself captivated by the beauty of nature today. Consider teaming up with ambitious and enterprising individuals for promising ventures. In your free time, you may finally discover a dependable solution to a lingering problem. Love and passion take center stage—it’s a day to lose yourself completely in the bliss of romance with your spouse. Remedy: Install a golden idol of your deity in your prayer or family altar and worship it daily to attract good health and vitality.

Lucky Colour: Crimson.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.15 pm.