Capricorn: For individuals with high blood pressure, moderate consumption of red wine may help lower blood pressure and manage cholesterol, providing relaxation as well. However, today is not a good day for investing in land or property, as such decisions could lead to significant losses—avoid them if possible. The cheerful mood of your family will brighten up the atmosphere at home. For those deeply in love, today will feel like you’re hearing the sweetest melody of the heart, making everything else fade away. If you live far from home, you may find comfort spending your free time in a peaceful park or quiet spot this evening. Be cautious about your relationship with your spouse, as there’s a risk that love might wane. Open communication is key to resolving any differences and avoiding further strain. You will also find yourself offering full support to a colleague if they experience a sudden health issue. Remedy: To attract good income, place a silver coin in Gangajal and keep it in your home.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 7 pm.