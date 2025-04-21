Capricorn: Your health is in good shape today, giving you the energy to take on the day. However, expenses may crop up in multiple areas, so it’s wise to create a thoughtful budget to stay ahead of financial challenges. Make time for your family—they’ll truly appreciate your presence and care. Share moments that show your love and attention, and avoid giving them any reason to feel neglected. If you're thinking about expressing your feelings to someone special today, it might be better to wait—timing is everything, and rushing could lead to disappointment. At work, a wave of positivity and affection will surround you, and your hidden talents may shine brightly. However, a touch of coldness from your spouse could affect your mood—patience and understanding will help ease the tension. Remedy: To bring joy and harmony into your love life, consider exchanging green clothing as gifts—it symbolizes renewal, balance, and heartfelt connection.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6.15 pm.