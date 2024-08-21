Capricorn: Today, your positive outlook and confidence are likely to impress those around you. If you've been spending money carelessly, it's time to rein in your spending and start saving. It's a great day to dedicate some time to helping others. To offer emotional support to your wife, you need to fully understand her needs. Those involved in foreign trade can expect favorable results today. At work, you’ll have the opportunity to showcase your talents effectively. Your quick problem-solving skills will earn you recognition. However, be cautious, as growing suspicions from your partner could lead to a major conflict. Remedy: Assist and care for patients in hospitals to enjoy better financial health.

• Lucky Color: Silver

• Lucky Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM