Capricorn: You are likely to enjoy some physical or sporting activity today, which will help you stay fit and energetic. Financially, you remain strong, and the favorable position of planets and nakshatras may bring you multiple opportunities to earn money. Some challenges could arise, but it’s best to stay practical and not expect miracles from those who offer help. Be cautious, as there is a chance of strain in a friendship. Work life looks smooth, keeping your mood positive throughout the day. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll still find time to indulge in your favorite activities. However, relatives might create some disturbances that affect your marital harmony. Remedy: Distribute kheer (a sweet rice dish) to economically disadvantaged girls to enhance family happiness.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.