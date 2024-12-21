Capricorn: Today, you’ll have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. Married couples may find themselves spending a significant amount on their children's education. Your evening will be filled with guests, so be sure to handle the situation with care. In matters of love, trust your judgment and proceed with discretion. You might find yourself giving advice to your children about time management and how to make the most of their time. The day will be full of romance, with delicious food, lovely scents, and moments of joy spent with your spouse. While you may choose to stay at home, familial conflicts could cause you some concern. Remedy: Feed a white rabbit to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.