Capricorn: Your energy may dip just as success feels within reach, so pace yourself. Today is an ideal time to invest in items that will appreciate in value. Be mindful of your interactions at home—being too assertive with family members could lead to unnecessary arguments and criticism. Your heart and your partner’s will beat in perfect harmony today, a clear sign that love is in the air! Stay away from people who drain your time and energy. Expect a delightful surprise from your spouse, making your day truly special. Embrace the power of positive thinking—read something inspiring or watch an uplifting movie. Remedy: Soak barley overnight and feed it to animals and birds in the morning for sustained good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.15 am.