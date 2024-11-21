Capricorn: A friend may introduce you to someone who could leave a profound impact on your perspective. Your business is likely to flourish today, with opportunities to achieve significant gains and take it to new heights. Spend some quality time with your family to enjoy moments of relaxation and connection. Without the presence of your beloved, you might feel a sense of emptiness. Stay focused at work, as your boss will expect results rather than excuses. Some unfortunate news from your in-laws could leave you feeling down, leading to moments of introspection. Additionally, you might encounter challenges in your marital life today. Remedy: Soak green grams overnight and feed them to birds to strengthen your bond with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.