Capricorn: Don’t rely on fate—improve your well-being proactively, as luck tends to favor the diligent. Today, you’ll realize the value of your past investments, as they bring in profitable returns. Your hard work, combined with the encouragement from your family, will lead to happiness and success. Your boldness will deepen the love between you and your partner. Adopting innovative methods will enhance your productivity and draw positive attention from those observing your work. Your words will carry weight and leave a lasting impression today. The affection of your spouse will help you forget life’s challenges and feel truly cherished. Remedy: Enjoy a milk bath to promote good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Pastel.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.