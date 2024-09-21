Capricorn: Spend some quality time with close friends to unwind and relax. However, be cautious as a financial setback early in the day could dampen your mood. It's a great day to indulge in self-care and do what brings you the most joy. There may be some emotional turbulence in your love life today. You might feel the urge to slip away for some alone time without informing anyone, allowing your thoughts to run wild. Though you may find your partner’s chatter irritating at times, they’ll surprise you by doing something truly thoughtful. By organizing your day better, you can make the most of your free time and get a lot done. Remedy: Regularly chant the Gayatri Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra to ensure steady financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Saffron.

Auspicious Time: 6 am to 8 am.