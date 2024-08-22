Capricorn: Eliminate negative thoughts before they lead to mental health issues. You can overcome them by engaging in donation and charity work, which will bring you a sense of fulfillment. Your financial situation is likely to improve today, and you may even be able to clear your debts or ongoing loans. Family members will play a significant role in your life. However, your somber mood might cause concern for your spouse. You'll find yourself in a position to finalize major land deals and manage several entertainment projects. Be sure to give attention to tax and insurance matters as well. The demands of your spouse could be a source of stress. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, consider gifting red flowers to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.