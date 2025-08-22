Capricorn: Recognize your true potential—you are not short of strength, only the will to act. Financial gains are likely today, but sharing a portion through charity or donations will bring you peace of mind. Stay away from any unfair or shady dealings, as they could disturb your mental balance. A short outing or picnic could add joy to your love life. You may also find time to work on resolving a lingering problem, bringing clarity and relief. Married life will feel more fulfilling as your spouse sets aside past disagreements and expresses love warmly. However, a family member’s harsh words may hurt your feelings, so try to remain calm and composed. Remedy: Offer jaggery to a cow to attract positivity and make your weekend more pleasant.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.