

Capricorn: Pleasure trips and social gatherings will bring you relaxation and joy today. Financial gains are likely to come from multiple sources. Be cautious when sharing confidential information with your spouse; it’s best to hold off if there's a risk of it being shared further. Let go of minor misunderstandings in your love life to maintain harmony. While it's fine to chat with acquaintances, avoid sharing deep secrets unless you fully trust their intentions—it’s better to safeguard your time and trust. Your life partner will make you feel especially cherished today, creating a wonderful atmosphere at home. However, your family might need your presence and attention, so make an effort to spend quality time with them. Remedy: Strengthen harmony in family life by regularly reciting Ramcharitmanas and Sundarkand.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.