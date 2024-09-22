Capricorn: Low energy may feel like a burden on your health, but it's important to stay engaged in creative activities and keep motivating yourself to fight any illness. You might face some financial challenges today, but with your insight and careful decisions, you can turn a potential loss into a gain. While a tense atmosphere may persist, your family's support will be a great source of comfort. Be cautious in friendships today, as there's a higher chance of misunderstandings. You'll finally understand why your boss tends to be harsh with you, and it may bring some relief. With no pressing commitments, you can enjoy a leisurely day watching movies or TV shows. However, your spouse may give more attention to their own family than yours during a time of need, which could cause some friction. Remedy: Keep red flowers in a copper vase to enhance love and harmony in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 12.10 pm to 1.10 pm.