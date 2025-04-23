Capricorn: Practicing meditation and yoga will benefit both your mind and body. Your finances will improve as overdue payments are finally received. It’s also a good time to involve your parents in your new projects and plans. If you're feeling a one-sided attraction, it could lead to disappointment today. However, it’s a great day to start implementing your new ideas and projects. You might plan to leave the office early today. Once home, you can unwind by watching a movie or going to a park with your family. However, your spouse may be a bit self-centered today. Remedy: Wear green-colored shoes to bring happiness to your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 am to 5 pm.