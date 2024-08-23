Capricorn: Even with your high spirits, you may find yourself missing someone who can't be with you today. Use this time with your spouse to discuss finances and plan for your future together. Expect a lively evening as guests fill your home, bringing joy and warmth. Your unwavering love holds a special, creative power. Let your boundless creativity and enthusiasm guide you through another rewarding day. Your partner might unexpectedly do something wonderful that will leave a lasting impression. Ending the day by watching a movie with loved ones can add a fun and entertaining touch. Remedy: Make it a habit to wear clean and well-ironed clothes; it reflects your awareness and care for your lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM.