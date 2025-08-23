Capricorn: Avoid a pessimistic outlook today, as it may not only limit your opportunities but also disturb your inner balance. Business prospects look bright—there are chances of tremendous profit and opportunities to take your work to new heights. Try not to let family tensions distract you; remember, even tough times carry valuable life lessons. Romance will take center stage, filling your heart and mind with joy. You’ll also find some quality time for yourself, making the day more fulfilling. An old friend may show up, reviving cherished memories with your life partner. On the other hand, unemployed natives might face challenges in securing the desired job, so stay determined and put in greater effort. Remedy: Eat green lentils to stay free from negativity in words and thoughts.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.