Capricorn: Today promises pure joy as you embrace life with a spirit of celebration and fulfillment. If you've been working toward securing a loan, luck is on your side—success is likely. Good news arrives by post, bringing happiness to the entire family and lifting everyone's spirits. Romantic thoughts and cherished memories may occupy your mind, creating a dreamy, sentimental mood. Your partner longs for quality time together, but your inability to meet that need might leave them feeling disappointed. Their frustration may be more visible than usual, so try to offer understanding and reassurance. On the brighter side, your spouse will surprise you in a wonderful way today—reminding you just how amazing they truly are. Love and warmth will be in the air. Make sure to use your time wisely and avoid letting it slip away on unimportant matters. Remedy: To ease mental stress and restore balance, practice yoga and meditation.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 5.45 pm to 6.45 pm.