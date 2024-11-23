Capricorn: Stay patient—your persistent efforts, combined with practical thinking and understanding, will ensure your success. Financially, things will improve as you recover delayed payments. Remember to prioritize your family responsibilities. Today, you’ll feel deeply connected to your partner, a clear sign that love is in the air! Attending seminars or exhibitions will offer valuable knowledge and help you build new connections. You’ll also experience the joy of being with your soulmate, reaffirming that your spouse is truly the one for you. Avoid wasting your valuable time on unproductive activities, and make the most of your day. Remedy: Add black sesame seeds and mustard grains to your bathwater to foster happiness and harmony in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Off-white.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.