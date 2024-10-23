Capricorn: You may find those around you to be quite demanding today. Remember not to promise more than you can deliver, and avoid exhausting yourself just to please others. An exciting new opportunity could arise, bringing potential financial gains. It’s a good day for tackling domestic matters and completing pending household tasks. However, be cautious, as falling in love might not be favorable for you today. If you're preparing for a competitive exam, stay calm; don't let exam anxiety get the better of you. Your hard work will likely yield positive results. You may also want to offer advice to your children on managing their time effectively. Additionally, if domestic help doesn’t show up today, it may lead to some stress with your partner. Remedy: Your health can improve by donating black and white blankets at sacred places.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm and 5 pm.