Capricorn: It’s a bright and joyful day ahead, filled with positivity. A new financial opportunity is likely to come through, bringing a fresh flow of income your way. Believe it or not, someone around you looks up to you and sees you as a role model—so let your actions reflect the best version of yourself and continue building your good name. Love is in the air, and romance today promises to be both exciting and fulfilling. With energy and insight on your side, you'll also find smart ways to boost your earning potential. You might feel tempted to spend most of the day resting at home—and while some downtime is good, by evening you may reflect on how precious time truly is. A sweet surprise awaits as your spouse playfully brings up memories from your mischievous teenage days, adding a touch of laughter to your evening. Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairava to maintain excellent health and strength.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.