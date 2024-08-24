Capricorn: Your health will improve as you share joyful moments with others, but be cautious not to neglect it, as it may cause trouble later. An exciting new opportunity could arise, bringing you financial benefits. Be mindful not to let friends exploit your generosity. By giving pleasure and forgiving past mistakes, you'll enhance the value of your life. You'll have plenty of time for yourself today—use it to fulfill your desires, read a book, or listen to your favorite music. Your life partner will express their affection despite recent challenges. If you experience stress, don't delay in seeking medical advice if needed. Remedy: Enhance positive family interactions by using cream, white, or pastel-colored bedspreads, covers, and quilts.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM.