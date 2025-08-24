Capricorn: Stress may cause minor health issues today, so take time to relax in the company of friends and family. Financial worries are likely to ease with the support of your parents. New opportunities and aspirations may come your way, though success will largely depend on your own efforts. Stay cautious, as someone might try to flirt with you. At work, ensure that important files are thoroughly checked before handing them over to your boss. By night, you may feel the urge to step out for a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a nearby park. On the personal front, your spouse may intentionally say something hurtful, leaving you upset for a while. Remedy: Keep a green glass bottle filled with water under sunlight and mix this water in your bath for better health and protection from illness.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.