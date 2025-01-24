Capricorn: If you've been working overtime and feeling drained, the last thing you need today is added stress or dilemmas. Avoid spending money on alcohol and cigarettes, as this will harm both your health and your finances. It's time to let go of any dominating tendencies within your family. Collaborate with them to navigate life's highs and lows, and your improved attitude will bring them immense happiness. You may find yourself gaining popularity and effortlessly attracting members of the opposite sex. Despite a busy day, you'll manage to carve out some time for yourself and might engage in a creative activity. Your spouse is likely feeling fortunate to have you—make the most of this special moment together. Watching a film or series might inspire a longing to visit the mountains. Remedy: Feed jaggery (gur) to cows to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.