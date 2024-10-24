Capricorn: Workplace pressure from seniors and tension at home may create stress, making it difficult to focus. Financial constraints could temporarily halt some important tasks. However, sudden good news in the evening will uplift your spirits and bring joy to your family. An unexpected spark of romance may surprise you today. Trust yourself when making career-related decisions—doing so will lead to rewarding outcomes. You may also feel drawn toward charity or social work; dedicating your time to a noble cause could have a meaningful impact. Your partner will make you feel more cherished than ever today, reminding you how special your relationship truly is. Remedy: Regularly worship Lord Hanuman to strengthen your financial position.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.