CAPRICORN

Your day radiates perpetual cheerfulness as strangers appear like friends. Financial gains materialize, though expenses climb equally. Parents feel valued and appreciated, dispelling their loneliness. Displaying love openly may backfire on relationships—discretion matters. Task completion on time creates space for personal reflection. Procrastination only burdens you further. Your partner's lack of support during difficulties brings disappointment. Students can freely discuss challenging subjects with teachers, gaining valuable insights. Remedy: Carry a green handkerchief for business and work success.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.