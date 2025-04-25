Capricorn: Your health will be in excellent shape today. However, a creditor might approach you for loan repayment. While you may manage to clear the dues, doing so could put a strain on your finances—it's wise to avoid borrowing unless absolutely necessary. Try to maintain a steady and composed demeanor, especially with your spouse, as erratic behavior could disrupt the harmony at home. Take time to connect with your beloved; deeper understanding will strengthen your bond. Today calls for careful decisions—let your mind guide you more than your emotions. Amid life’s challenges, your partner’s love will offer comfort and help you forget your worries. An unexpected encounter with a charming stranger during a trip may lead to enriching and memorable experiences. Remedy: Feeding a white rabbit will help attract better financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.