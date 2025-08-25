Capricorn: A friend’s cold behavior may upset you, but stay calm and don’t let it disturb your peace of mind. Avoid letting financial worries cloud your thoughts—remember that anger and frustration only drain your energy and could lead to unnecessary setbacks. On the brighter side, love blossoms beautifully today, reminding you of the joy your relationship brings. Your dedication at work will also bear rewarding results. If you feel disheartened by money, love, or family concerns, visiting a spiritual teacher could help you find solace and clarity. Married life, too, reveals its true beauty today—you may realize that what once felt like compromise is actually the strength that binds you together. Remedy: Offer jaggery and gram to monkeys to invite good health and positive energy into your life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.