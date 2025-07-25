Capricorn: The blessings of a spiritually inclined person may bring you much-needed peace of mind today. Financially, you’re likely to earn well, but rising expenses might make saving a bit challenging. A family member’s behavior may leave you feeling unsettled. Rather than keeping it to yourself, have an open and honest conversation—it could bring clarity and comfort. A sweet and playful moment with your beloved—perhaps sharing toffees or lighthearted laughter—adds charm to the day. Your communication skills and work performance will leave a strong impression on others. Your spouse will shine today, showing a side of their love and support that feels truly special. However, you may feel misunderstood by those closest to you, which could cause some inner tension. Try not to let it weigh too heavily on your heart. Remedy: For harmony and peace in the household, add a pinch of turmeric mixed with milk to your bath water.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.